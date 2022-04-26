The incident took place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday (April 18) at Ecclesfield Cemetery, off Priory Road, sometime between 4pm and 6pm.

Witnesses say they saw a man there hitting out at a gravestone.

A man is wanted for reportedly ripping up flowers and smashing a ceramic picture of a deceased person at Ecclesfield Cemetery on Easter Bank Holiday Monday.

He then reportedly walked to other graves nearby and began ripping up flowers.

He left the cemetery via a gap in the wall and went behind the hall of the Church of St Mary, off Church Street.

Upon checking the graves, the witnesses found one had been damaged and that a ceramic picture of the deceased had been smashed.

The man is described as being about 6ft tall and of slim build with a grey beard. He was wearing a flat cap, brown jacket and grey trousers.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man to come forward.

In particular, witnesses said they saw the man approach an elderly man who was at the location and engage him in conversation before he left.

Anyone with information which could assist with South Yorkshire Police’s enquiries, or who was in the cemetery at around these times and may have seen and heard anything suspicious, is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/76175/22.