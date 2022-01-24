Man wanted by police after 'suspicious incident' at pub near Sheffield
Police want to speak to this man as they investigate a 'suspicious incident' at a pub.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:44 pm
Officers say the incident took place in The Underdog pub, at Dronfield, on the evening of December 10 – although they have released the appeal this week.
A spokesperson for Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Police are appealing for anyone who has any information relevant to the incident to identify there individual to get in touch quoting reference 21*719890.”
Call 101 or email [email protected]