Man wanted by police after 'suspicious incident' at pub near Sheffield

Police want to speak to this man as they investigate a 'suspicious incident' at a pub.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:44 pm

Officers say the incident took place in The Underdog pub, at Dronfield, on the evening of December 10 – although they have released the appeal this week.

A spokesperson for Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Police are appealing for anyone who has any information relevant to the incident to identify there individual to get in touch quoting reference 21*719890.”

Call 101 or email [email protected]

