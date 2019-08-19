Man used fraudulent bank account to pay for three cars at Sheffield dealer
Police in Sheffield have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of a fraud inquiry.
By Sam Cooper
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 15:36
The owner of a car sales company in Sheffield sold three vehicles between Thursday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 26.
Police said two of the vehicles were driven to London and the third vehicle was driven to Birmingham.
Two months later in June, the owner of the company was informed that the account used to make payment had been closed due to fraudulent activity and the outstanding balance had not been paid.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/97468/19.