The charges faced by Edward Young, of High Nook Road in Rotherham in full are: hunting a wild mammal with dogs; failing to stop; driving without insurance; driving without a valid licence and dangerous driving.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Mr Young’s charges relate to an investigation by the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team.
The investigation is said to have involved an individual driving a quad bike on Packman Lane in Rotherham on 9 November 2022, accompanied by a lurcher type dog.