A 38-year-old man is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs and a number of driving offences.

The charges faced by Edward Young, of High Nook Road in Rotherham in full are: hunting a wild mammal with dogs; failing to stop; driving without insurance; driving without a valid licence and dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Mr Young’s charges relate to an investigation by the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team.

The investigation is said to have involved an individual driving a quad bike on Packman Lane in Rotherham on 9 November 2022, accompanied by a lurcher type dog.

Mr Young is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 12, 2023. Picture: Scott Merrylees