Man tasered on Sheffield road to prevent him from further self-harming

A man was tasered to prevent him from inflicting further pain on himself after he began self-harming in broad daylight.

By Steve Jones
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 1:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 1:04 pm

Police discovered the man, who they described as “extremely agitated”, on Barnsley Road at around 12pm on Saturday after he had left the nearby Northern General Hospital amid concerns for his safety.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “Just before 12pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday 7 August), we received a report from Northern General Hospital that a man had left the hospital and there were concerns for his safety.

The incident occurred on Barnsley Road, close to the Northern General Hospital.

"Officers attended and found the man on Barnsley Road, he was extremely agitated holding a broken glass bottle and started cutting himself.

"A taser was discharged to prevent the man causing further harm to himself. The man was returned to the hospital for treatment.”

A staff member at Noor Pizza on Barnsley Road said six officers attended the incident and the man was taken away in an ambulance.