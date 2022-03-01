Man taken to hospital following collision near Sheffield

A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Sheffield on Tuesday afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:19 pm

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to Worksop Road, South Anston, at 4.14pm on March 1 due to a collision involving an HGV and a man.

It was reported that the incident occurred between the crossroads and the roundabout on the A57.

However, the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a few hours due to the incident, but it has since reopened.