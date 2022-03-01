Man taken to hospital following collision near Sheffield
A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Sheffield on Tuesday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to Worksop Road, South Anston, at 4.14pm on March 1 due to a collision involving an HGV and a man.
It was reported that the incident occurred between the crossroads and the roundabout on the A57.
However, the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The road was closed for a few hours due to the incident, but it has since reopened.