Man taken to hospital following collision near Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to Worksop Road, South Anston, at 4.14pm on March 1 due to a collision involving an HGV and a man.

It was reported that the incident occurred between the crossroads and the roundabout on the A57.

However, the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock police crime image. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)