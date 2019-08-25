Man taken to hospital following assault in Sheffield
A man has been taken to hospital following an assault in Sheffield.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 11:13
Police were called to Alderson Road, just off Bramall Lane, at around 6pm last night, August 24.
Upon arrival they found a man suffering a potential head injury.
The man was taken to hospital but later discharged himself.
Witnesses said the road was cordoned off while officers dealt with the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said there were a number of officers in the area due to the earlier football match between Sheffield United and Leicester City.
"The assault is not suspected to be football related," a force spokeSperson added.