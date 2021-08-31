Man taken to hospital after being attacked by gang of youths near Rotherham school

The 21-year-old victim was attacked on Aughton Road, close to Aston Academy and Swallownest Court, today, Tuesday, August 31.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called shortly after midday to reports of four males, believed to be aged around 15, attacking another man.

A spokesman for the force said the victim had been punched and kicked and sustained a cut to the back of his head which may have been caused by a broken bottle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aughton Road in Swallownest, Rotherham, where the attack happened (pic: Google)

He said the man was taken to hospital to be checked over but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

CID officers are investigating and have conducted house-to-house enquiries but no arrests have yet been made.