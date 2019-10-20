Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Barnsley

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in South Yorkshire.

Police were called at 11.18pm last night, Saturday, October 19, to an incident on Eldon Street North, in Barnsley.

A 30-year-old man, who was reported to have been stabbed, was taken by ambulance to Northern General Hospital.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

She said police had been called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, which asked for assistance.