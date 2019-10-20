Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Barnsley
A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in South Yorkshire.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 5:35 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 5:41 pm
Police were called at 11.18pm last night, Saturday, October 19, to an incident on Eldon Street North, in Barnsley.
A 30-year-old man, who was reported to have been stabbed, was taken by ambulance to Northern General Hospital.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
She said police had been called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, which asked for assistance.