Man suffers ‘life changing’ arm injury in car jacking in Rotherham

0
Have your say

A man suffered a ‘life changing’ arm injury in a car jacking in Rotherham, detectives have revealed today.

The 25-year-old was seriously injured and his car was stolen after he pulled over on East Bawtry Road, Whiston, at around 10.50pm yesterday.

East Bawtry Road, Whiston

East Bawtry Road, Whiston

COURT: Man admits murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

South Yorkshire Police said the man, who was travelling alone in a white Mercedes, briefly pulled over close to the junction with Lease Gate Road.

READ MORE: Sheffield man released by police after arrest over racial tweet received by Wigan Athletic player

As he got out of his car it was reported that he was approached by a group of unknown men and attacked with a with metal weapon.

POLICE: Dozens of drug needles found close to playground in Sheffield park

The attackers, who got out of a dark-coloured vehicle, then left the scene in the victim’s Mercedes.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition this afternoon.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital with a life changing arm injury. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

“An investigation is under way and officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry including reviewing CCTV and house-to-house visits.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 985 of April 7 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.