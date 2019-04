A man has suffered head injuries in a hit-and-run in Sheffield.

The 32-year-old was struck on East Bank Road, outside of the Earl Marshall Pub in the Norfolk Park area at around 2:20pm today.

East Bank Road, Sheffield (google)

Police said they received reports from ambulance crews that the car had failed to stop.

The man suffered heavy bleeding to his head and was being assessed by paramedics.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.