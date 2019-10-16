Man suffers fractured cheek bone and eye socket in South Yorkshire pub attack

Police are for asking help to identify this man

The incident took place at the Horse and Jockey pub in Dale Road, Rawmarsh at around 12.30am on Monday, August 12.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that as the pub closed the victim, a 32 year-old man, was talking to a group of men outside when he was assaulted by one of them.

“The victim sustained a fractured cheek bone and eye socket.

Police are asking for help to identify this man

“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries and are now asking for your help to identify a man they believe can help with their investigation.