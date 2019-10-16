Man suffers fractured cheek bone and eye socket in South Yorkshire pub attack
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe may hold vital information on a South Yorkshire pub assault that left a man with a fractured cheek bone and eye socket.
The incident took place at the Horse and Jockey pub in Dale Road, Rawmarsh at around 12.30am on Monday, August 12.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that as the pub closed the victim, a 32 year-old man, was talking to a group of men outside when he was assaulted by one of them.
“The victim sustained a fractured cheek bone and eye socket.
“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries and are now asking for your help to identify a man they believe can help with their investigation.
“Can you help? If you know the man in the CCTV images or have any information that may help please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/122898/19.”