A man who remains wanted over the brutal murder of a Yorkshire teenager a year ago is still at large.

Detectives are appealing for information to help locate a man wanted in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako, a year after three other men were sentenced for the attack.

Nyabako was stabbed 17 times and stripped naked before being dragged into the road to die by a masked gang, a court was told at the time.

Louis Grant, 29, also known as Louis O’Brien, previously lived in Sheffield and remains wanted by West Yorkshire Police.

A renewed appeal has been issued for any information about his whereabouts or movements over the past year.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are making a renewed appeal for information about the location of Louis Grant who remains wanted in connection with this murder.

“A young man was murdered, a family ripped apart, and while a suspect remains outstanding for this offence it is hard to provide Emmanuel’s family with any closure on this chapter of their grief.”

Grant was previously sought following the murder of Emmanuel, who was stabbed 17 times in Leeds on August 26, 2023.

CCTV footage at the time showed Emmanuel and a 15-year-old being chased on an e-bike by a Skoda Octavia and a Seat Leon.

The teenager escaped, but Emmanuel was cornered and attacked near an apartment building.

Witnesses reported seeing four men wearing balaclavas assaulting him with knives and sticks.

Three men- Jozeffi Jeffers, 28, Philip Bryant, 33, and Emile Riggon, 23, were sentenced to life imprisonment last August for their roles in the murder.

Grant remains the only suspect yet to be apprehended.

Anyone with information that could assist the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is urged to contact them via West Yorkshire Live chat or by calling 101, quoting Operation Potterwheel.