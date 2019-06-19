Man still on the run after police chase in Sheffield which landed officer in hospital
A man remains on the run today after he fled during a police chase which landed an officer in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said an officer started chasing the man on foot at Drakehouse Retail Park because of concerns that he had been drinking alcohol at the wheel of his car.
The man in his 30s managed to flee after the officer chasing him fell and broke and dislocated his shoulder.
The injured officer was helped by members of the public until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect is a male in his 30s. It is thought he was drinking alcohol at the wheel of his car.
“He is still outstanding. Work is ongoing.”