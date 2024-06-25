Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has described to a jury the moment he was stabbed by his new brother-in-law who had just run over and killed Sheffield ‘Good Samaritan’ Chris Marriott.

Good Samaritan Chris Marriott, aged 46 (pictured inset top left ) was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist Nafeesa Jhangur, one of Hassan Jhangur’s sisters, who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023. Hassan Jhangur (depicted inset bottom right in a court sketch by Elizabeth Cook from an earlier hearing) is currently on trial at Sheffield Crown Court, accused of Mr Marriott's murder | Mix

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimethorpe, Sheffield, faces one count of murder - along with the alternative count of manslaughter - as well as one count of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent and four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has previously entered not guilty pleas.

Hassan’s father, Mohammed Jhangur is on trial alongside him, accused of a single count of perverting the course of justice. Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, denies the one count he faces.

All of the alleged offences arise out of an incident, which took place on College Close, Burngreave on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

Good Samaritan Chris Marriott, aged 46, was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist Nafeesa Jhangur, one of Hassan Jhangur’s sisters, who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on the road.

Four others: Riasat Khan; Ambreen Jhangur; Nafeesa Jhangur and passing, off-duty midwife Alison Norris - who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured after being hit by the same car.

A sixth individual, Hasan Khan, who had become Hassan Jhangur’s brother-in-law on the morning of the fatal incident, was also injured during the events that unfolded on College Close. Hassan Jhangur is accused of stabbing him, which he denies.

Opening the prosecution case to the jury, Tom Storey KC told jurors that a dispute between the Jhangur family and the Khan family, ‘a dispute which centred on a wedding which in fact took place that very morning between Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur’ underpins the events with which is the trial is concerned

He continued: “In short, Amaani Jhangur’s family seems to have disapproved of her marriage to Hasan Khan, and so had not attended the wedding ceremony that morning. As you will hear, some of them did, however, turn up at the Khan family home on College Court, as the Khans were in the process of celebrating their son’s marriage to Amaani Jhangur.

Groom describes moment he was allegedly stabbed by his new brother-in-law in moments after fatal crash

During the third day of the trial today (Monday, June 24, 2024), Hasan Khan gave evidence, and described the moment Hassan Jhangur stabbed him to his head and back, in the moments following the collision.

He told the jury of six men and six women that he arrived back at the family home after taking a drive out to Redmires Reservoir with his brother Hussain and a friend shortly after the wedding.

After the friend parked up near to the Khan family home, Hasan Khan said he noticed ‘there were people everywhere’ and he saw Hassan Jhangur’s car ‘on the driveway, across my house’.

He said he then noticed Hassan Jhangur was ‘trying to get inside my house’.

“I basically walked up to him and that’s basically when I got stabbed...I did run up to him, and when I ran up to him, that’s when I got stabbed,” said Hasan Khan.

Mr Storey asked him: “You went up to your family drive, Hassan Jhangur was at the front door. Were you carrying anything?”

“No,” replied Hasan Khan. Mr Storey subsequently asked him if he did or said anything to Hassan Jhangur.

“No...he literally raised his hand, put the knife in my ear. And all I saw was blood everywhere,” Hasan Khan said, before telling the jury that he believed Hassan Jhangur then stabbed him in the back ‘four or five times but I might be wrong’.

Hasan Khan continued: “Everything happened so quickly, the next thing I remember was my wife coming and pulling me inside the house.”

When asked if he could remember other people being present, Hasan Khan replied: “The only person I was aware of was my wife.”

Under cross-examination from Hassan Jhangur’s barrister, Richard Thyne KC, Hasan Khan denied arming himself before arriving on the scene.

“Did you use violence on him,” asked Mr Thyne.

Hasan Khan replied: “I was the one who was assaulted.”

Hasan Khan did agree, however, with Mr Thyne’s suggestion that Hassan Jhangur’s sister, Humaria Jhangur, was also present.

Mr Thyne asked Hasan Khan whether he had been the one to use a metal pole - after an eye-witness reported seeing an Asian male retrieve a metal pole from a car that arrived on the street - and he was also asked if had used a baseball bat.

Hasan Khan denied using violence, and of being in possession of, ot using a metal pole or baseball bat, at any point during the course of the altercation.

Mr Thyne subsequently referred to two separate mobile phone robberies committed by Hasan Khan, during which he produced a baseball bat and a knife.

Hasan Khan acknowledged involvement in the street robberies, and that he had pleaded guilty to one of the robberies; but denied using either weapon during the course of either robbery.

Mr Thyne also suggested that one of the reasons for the dispute was his treatment of Amaani Jhangur, and concerns from members of her family that Hasan Khan was ‘controlling,’ ‘always wanting to know where she was and tracking her phone’.

“No, that’s not right,” replied Hasan Khan.

When asked about a ‘fall out’ between the two families, Hasan Khan said there was no fall out ‘from my side’ and added that his mother had tried to make contact with Ambreen Jhangur, the mother of Amaani and Hassan Jhangur.

Hasan Khan also denied calling Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur ‘s**gs’ during further questions from Mr Thyne.

Representing Mohammed Jhangur, Richard Adams suggested to Hasan Khan that members of the Jhangur family had said they may be open to attending the wedding if he had apologised for his conduct prior to the wedding; but this was also denied by Hasan Khan.

Hasan Khan described how in the moments prior to the wedding taking place at mosque on Bodmin Road, he went to the Jhangur family home in a car he had rented for the day to pick up his bride, Amaani Jhangur, to take her there. Hasan told jurors that his granddad, Liakat Khan, and his seven-year-old sister were in the car with him.

“I rang her and said I was on my way...she wasn’t the best...she says her mum wouldn’t let her out because she didn’t want it to happen really badly,” Hasan Khan said.

He said Amaani’s sister, Nafeesa, came out of the Jhangur family home after he pulled up and asked him what he was doing there.

“I said ‘I’ve come to pick your sister up’. After that she was like swearing and stuff, and I drove to the bottom of the road,” Hasan Khan said, suggesting he had taken the advice of his grandfather.

He told jurors that when he returned to the Jhangur family home a short time later, Nafeesa Jhangur was outside the family home, and threatened to call the police and say he had tried to ‘run me over’.

Hassan Jhangur has previously pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the others hit by his vehicle.

He denies Mr Marriott’s murder, however, as well as the alternative count of manslaughter. Hassan Jhangur has also entered not guilty pleas to one count of attempted murder, relating to the alleged stabbing of Hasan Khan, four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.

Mohammed Jhangur, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, denies one count of perverting the course of justice.