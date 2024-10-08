Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked by two masked men armed with machetes who raided a Doncaster home.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack by the balaclava-wearing burglars took place in Mexborough last night, with police, ambulances and the air ambulance all reported at the scene by shocked eyewitnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.11pm last night (October 7) following reports of an aggravated burglary on Victoria Road in Mexborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that two men carrying machetes and wearing balaclavas gained entry to an address before knocking a man to the floor and stabbing him.

“The two men then stole a Yamaha motorbike and fled the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital, with his injuries not deemed to be serious or life-threatening.

“Officers attended the scene and a cordon was put in place while they conducted further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation has since been launched and we would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1,019 of October 7, 2024.”

The air ambulance helicopter was seen landing on nearby playing fields following the man’s stabbing.

You can also report any information to police online via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime, as well as anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

They can be called through their independent UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.

Or you can submit a secure anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.