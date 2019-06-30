Man sought over reported voyeurism at Doncaster leisure centre is found, say police
Police investigating reports of voyeurism at a leisure centre in South Yorkshire say they have found a man they were seeking, following a public appeal.
The incident is alleged to have happened in the changing rooms at Adwick Leisure Centre in Doncaster, on Tuesday, at around 1.10pm.
Detectives investigating the incident at the venue on Welfare Road released CCTV images during the week of a man they believed may hold important information, and they appealed for people to help track him down.READ MORE: Grandmother who stabbed husband to death in their Sheffield home is spared jail
Police today said the man had now been identified, and they thanked people for sharing the appeal and providing information.
PC Thomas Cutts, said when the appeal was made: “I’d also like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are extremely rare but if you do have any concerns around incidents like this, please do report it to the police immediately, and also speak to the venue itself.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 421 of June 25. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.