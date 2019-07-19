Man smashes bus windscreen on major Sheffield road
Police are looking for a man who smashed the windscreen of a Sheffield bus this afternoon.
By Ben Green
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 14:21
A photo from the scene shows the shattered windscreen of number 52 bus in Attercliffe.
An eyewitness told The Star an alarm on the bus played the message ‘driver under attack – please call 999’.
In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1pm this afternoon (19 July), officers were called to Attercliffe Road following reports that a man had caused criminal damage to a bus.
“Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are now ongoing to identify and trace the man involved.”