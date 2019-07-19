Man smashes bus windscreen on major Sheffield road

Police are looking for a man who smashed the windscreen of a Sheffield bus this afternoon.

By Ben Green
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 14:21

A photo from the scene shows the shattered windscreen of number 52 bus in Attercliffe.

An eyewitness told The Star an alarm on the bus played the message ‘driver under attack – please call 999’.

The bus was attacked on Attercliffe Road. (Photo by Kelly Robinson)

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1pm this afternoon (19 July), officers were called to Attercliffe Road following reports that a man had caused criminal damage to a bus.

“Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are now ongoing to identify and trace the man involved.”