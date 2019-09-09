Man smashed into several parked cars on Sheffield street after high-speed police chase

A man has been arrested after crashing into several parked cars on a Sheffield street during a high-speed police chase.

By Dan Windham
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 08:12

Police attempted to stop the man on Herringthorpe Road, Rotherham, at around 12.10pm on Thursday before speeding away from officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man raced away from the chasing police but was eventually stopped after crashing into a number of parked cars on Holgate Crescent, Sheffield.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop and burglarly. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Holgate Crescent - Google Maps