Man smashed into several parked cars on Sheffield street after high-speed police chase
A man has been arrested after crashing into several parked cars on a Sheffield street during a high-speed police chase.
By Dan Windham
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 08:12
Police attempted to stop the man on Herringthorpe Road, Rotherham, at around 12.10pm on Thursday before speeding away from officers.
The man raced away from the chasing police but was eventually stopped after crashing into a number of parked cars on Holgate Crescent, Sheffield.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop and burglarly. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.