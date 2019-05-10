Have your say

A man left fighting for life after he was shot outside a Sheffield pub remains in hospital nearly two weeks on.

The 26-year-old was shot in his upper body outside the Wenue6 pub on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, at around 1am on Sunday, April 28.

Detectives investigating the shooting said it took place during a disturbance involving a group of men.

The injured man’s condition is now stable.

Nobody has yet been charged over the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 46 of April 28.