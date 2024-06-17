Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield man is set to go on trial this morning, accused of murdering a ‘Good Samaritan,’ who was killed as he attempted to come to the aid of an injured stranger.

Chris Marriott, aged 46, was hit by a car and later died as he stopped to assist a woman who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, on December 27, 2023.

46-year-old Chris Marriott (inset) was hit by a car and later died as he stopped to assist a woman who was unconscious in the street. Hassan Jhangur is set to go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Monday, June 17, 2024), accused of Mr Marrit's murder. Mr Jhangur is depicted left on a court sketch by Elizabeth Cook, taken during a previous court hearing when he appeared via video link from HMP Doncaster | Mix

Five others - Hasan Khan, Riasat Khan, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and midwife Alison Morris, who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured during the course of the same incident.

Hassan Jhangur is accused of Mr Marriott’s murder, and of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Alison Morris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur, and one count of wounding Riasat Khan with intent.

He is set to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court today (Monday, June 17, 2024) accused of those charges, as well as the attempted murder of Hasan Khan, and a wounding with intent charge relating to the same individual.

Hassan Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, is accused of one count of perverting the course of justice, and he will face that charge during the same trial, which is expected to last for up to five weeks.

Hassan and Mohammed Jhangur, both of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, entered not guilty pleas to the charges they are set to face at trial, during a plea hearing held at the same court on April 12, 2024. Tributes poured in for Mr Marriott, who leaves behind a wife and two children, following his sudden death.

Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE, of Sheffield College, where Mr Marriott worked for 12 years, said: "We are devastated to hear the extremely sad news about the passing of Chris Marriott.