Man seriously injured in stabbing in Doncaster
A man is in hospital after being seriously injured in a stabbing in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 07:07
The man was found injured in Parkway North, Wheatley, at around 6pm yesterday.
Officers alerted to the stabbing sealed off the area while enquiries were carried out at the scene.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A passer-by saw an officer holding a blood stained shirt in the police cordon.
COURT: Life sentence for sick South Yorkshire man who filmed himself raping toddler and sent it to ’like-minded individuals’ on dark web
Officers remained at the crime scene until around 11pm.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.