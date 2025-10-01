Man seriously injured in petrol bomb attack - South Yorkshire Police launch investigation

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 1st Oct 2025, 08:48 BST
A police probe has been launched after a man was seriously injured in a petrol bomb attack.

Emergency services were deployed at around 10.30pm on Monday, September 29 after a man was found injured outside a property on Westminster Crescent, Doncaster.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

A police probe has been launched into a petrol bomb attackplaceholder image
A police probe has been launched into a petrol bomb attack | National World

South Yorkshire Police said it is reported that four men travelling in a red Vauxhall Corsa van turned up at the property and threw a suspected petrol bomb towards the victim, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force added: “We believe this incident was a targeted attack.”

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other people who were at the property at the time of the incident were uninjured.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter said: “I know residents have understandably been left extremely concerned by this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would like to reassure the community that we are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this attack, and to identify those responsible for it. It is vital that anyone who has information that could help us in our investigation gets in touch.”

Anyone with information should call SYP on 101 quoting incident number 1,050 of September 29, 2025.

You can also contact the force online here.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or their website.

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice