Man seriously injured in petrol bomb attack - South Yorkshire Police launch investigation
Emergency services were deployed at around 10.30pm on Monday, September 29 after a man was found injured outside a property on Westminster Crescent, Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said it is reported that four men travelling in a red Vauxhall Corsa van turned up at the property and threw a suspected petrol bomb towards the victim, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.
The force added: “We believe this incident was a targeted attack.”
A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Two other people who were at the property at the time of the incident were uninjured.
Detective Inspector Laura Procter said: “I know residents have understandably been left extremely concerned by this incident.
“I would like to reassure the community that we are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this attack, and to identify those responsible for it. It is vital that anyone who has information that could help us in our investigation gets in touch.”
Anyone with information should call SYP on 101 quoting incident number 1,050 of September 29, 2025.
You can also contact the force online here.
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or their website.