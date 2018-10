A man has been taken to hospital following a crash which led to the M18 motorway being closed near Rotherham.

The 30-year-old was in a silver Ford Focus Zetec, which was in collision with a green Vauxhall Insignia, on the northbound carriageway between junction 1 for Bramley and junction 2 for the A1(M) at around 8am on Monday.

The scene on the M18 motorway. Picture: Highways England.

LIVE – Traffic chaos as accidents lead to long delays on M1 and M18 motorways

Police said the road has reopened but warned there were still long delays in the area.