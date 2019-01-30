Man seen with missing Rotherham woman provides ‘vital information' to detectives

A man seen talking to a Rotherham woman during her last known sighting has come forward to police and provided ‘vital information’.

South Yorkshire Police said the man got in touch with detectives investigatng the disappearance of Alena Grlakova, who was last seen on Boxing Day.

Police in Rotherham are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alena Grlakova and have released CCTV of her last confirmed sighting.

The man was captured on CCTV speaking to Alena in the Travellers Inn, Parkgate, at around 6.30pm on December 26, 2018.

In a statement, the force said: “The man came forward to police last night after seeing the footage and has provided vital information to the enquiry.

“We would like to thank him for his help and for everyone who has come forward with information so far.”

Originally from Slovakia, Alena, aged 38, was reported missing on January 15 by her family as she was due to return to her native country.

Temporary Supt Iain Chorlton said: “Alena lives a chaotic lifestyle which brings implications and that’s causing us concern.

"We are very concerned – it’s been more than a month now since we have seen this woman and her family in Slovakia are very concerned."

Temp Supt Chorlton said there was a team of around 30 officers working to find Alena and asked anyone who was in the Travellers Inn on Boxing Day or has seen Alena to get in touch.

He said there was no link between Alena and missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova, who has not been seen since December 19, other than them both being from the Roma Slovak community.

Anyone with any information should call the dedicated incident room on 01709 443540 or 101, quoting incident number of 450.

Or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.