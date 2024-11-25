Police in Sheffield are investigating reports of a man commiting a “lewd act” at a bus stop near the Northern General Hospital.

It is reported that a white man - described as being of skinny build, in his 50s and clean shaven - was seen “committing a lewd act” at a bus stop on Norwood Road, Sheffield, at around 8.15pm on September 11, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police have revealed the man is said to have short, grey hair on the side and back of his head, as well as old scarring on his cheeks.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to identify following a reported lewd act committed at a bus stop in Norwood Road, Sheffield | South Yorkshire Police

Officers have released an e-fit image of the man as part of an appeal to identify him.

Anyone who knows the man in the image is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via its online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 - quoting incident number 906 of September 11.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.