Man seen 'committing lewd act' near Northern General Hospital sparks Sheffield police investigation
It is reported that a white man - described as being of skinny build, in his 50s and clean shaven - was seen “committing a lewd act” at a bus stop on Norwood Road, Sheffield, at around 8.15pm on September 11, 2024.
South Yorkshire Police have revealed the man is said to have short, grey hair on the side and back of his head, as well as old scarring on his cheeks.
Officers have released an e-fit image of the man as part of an appeal to identify him.
Anyone who knows the man in the image is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via its online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 - quoting incident number 906 of September 11.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.