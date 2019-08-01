Man seeks sex offender treatment after he admitted having indecent images of children

A man is due to be sentenced after he appeared in court charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

By Jon Cooper
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 16:59

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, July 31, how Wayne Davenport, 52, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to the three charges during a previous hearing on July 10 at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Defence solicitor Philip Vollans requested that the crown court allow an adjournment for a probation service report to fully consider all options before sentencing the defendant.

He said: “This is a case with both aggravating and mitigating features and I say the sentence is one that could be capable of being suspended in the circumstances.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

“And I ask the court to consider the option of Mr Davenport attending a sexual offenders treatment programme in the community.”

Davenport has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child between February 23, 2018, and August 12, 2018.

The first count was listed to have involved 921 Category A indecent photographs, the second count was listed to have involved 660 Category B indecent photographs and the third count was listed to have involved 150,055 Category C indecent images.

Category C is regarded as the lower category on the scale for indecent images.

Recorder John Butterfield QC agreed that a pre-sentence report could be compiled with the probation service and he adjourned the case until August 21 for sentencing.

He told Davenport: “I order a pre-sentence report in your case. I bend over backwards to make clear I am not making any promises and any disposals for alternatives to custody can be made on your behalf.”

Davenport was released from court on bail until the next hearing.