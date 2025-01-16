Man reported missing after catching coach to Meadowhall found safe

A man who vanished after catching a coach to Meadowhall has been found safe, police confirmed today.

The alarm was raised when the 45-year-old was last seen and heard from on Monday, January 13 at 1pm, when it was believed he had travelled on a coach from Leicester to Meadowhall.

A man reported missing after catching a coach to Meadowhall has been found safe

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said officers were becoming increasingly concerned for the missing man’s welfare and appealed for anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

Today the force said he has been found “safe and well.”

