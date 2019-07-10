Man remains in police custody after reports of machete attack in Sheffield shop
A man remains in police custody today after he was arrested over reports of a machete attack in a Sheffield shop.
The 41-year-old was arrested after officers were alerted to an incident at a shop in Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, at 1.30pm yesterday.
Reports were received that a man had been seen brandishing a machete and had attacked a shopkeeper.
Officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
He was taken to hospital while under arrest and remains there today.
His injuries are not believed to be serious.
Nobody else was injured during the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield at around 1.30pm yesterday to reports of a man in possession of a knife."The man detained by police has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be serious."