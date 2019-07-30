Man released over murder of Sheffield dad
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Sheffield father-of-one Lewis Bagshaw has been released by police.
The 21-year-old man has been bailed as detectives continue their investigation into the death.
Police were called out to Piper Crescent in Southey following reports that a man had been stabbed on Sunday, July 21, at about 10.15pm.
The victim, Sheffield father-of-one Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was taken to hospital where he sadly died at about 11pm that evening.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of stab wounds.
Scott Lee Winter, aged 39, of Southey Avenue, Longley, and a 16-year-old Sheffield boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder.
They were remanded in custody and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 27.
A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or speak to officers in the incident room on 01709 443507.