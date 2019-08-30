Man 'performed sexual act on himself' after following woman through Sheffield woods
A man exposed himself before ‘performing a sexual act’ in front of a woman he had followed through Sheffield woods.
The woman said she was walking down Stone Lane in Shirebrook Valley on Wednesday evening (August 28).
She noticed that a man had been following her while she was walking her dog towards the carpark.
The man then ‘exposed himself and began performing a sexual act on himself.
South Yorkshire Police said officers attended the scene but were unable to locate the man.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in the Shirebrook area of Sheffield have asked the public to remain vigilant as their enquiries continue.
“On Wednesday evening (28 August), officers received reports that a man had indecently exposed himself to a woman on Stone Lane.
“The alleged incident happened as the woman was walking in the direction of the car park and the man followed her along the path whilst exposing himself.”
“Officers attended the area but were unable to locate the man.
“The local Neighbourhood Team have been made aware and will be conducting extra patrols in the area. Anybody with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 565 of the 28.”