Man on train to Sheffield wanted for 'staring at woman while touching himself'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 11:16 BST
Police want to trace a man who was seen performing a lewd act while onboard a train to Sheffield.

At around 5.40pm on June 4, 2025, a woman was sat with a friend on a train from Conisbrough to Sheffield when she noticed a man staring at her.

British Transport Police want to speak to the man pictured after a man on a train to Sheffield on June 4 "stared at a woman" while touching himself over his clothes.placeholder image
British Transport Police want to speak to the man pictured after a man on a train to Sheffield on June 4 "stared at a woman" while touching himself over his clothes. | BTP

The man stared while licking his lips, before he began to touch his genitals over his clothes and then placed his hand inside his trousers, it is claimed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British Transport Police have now released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

He may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 732 of June 4.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:British Transport PoliceSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice