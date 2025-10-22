Carr Road: Man bailed after questioning over gun theft in Walkley, Sheffield
At 9.07pm on Thursday, October 16, officers received reports of ‘a person with a firearm’ in Carr Road, Walkley.
South Yorkshire Police said it was alleged that two men on e-bikes had broken into a car and stolen a shotgun from the vehicle.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of theft and possession of Class B or C drugs.
Police have since confirmed that no one has been charged.
The 22-year-old man questioned over the alleged theft remains on bail pending further enquiries.
The shotgun has not yet been recovered, and enquiries remain ongoing.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 955 of October 16, 2025.
You can report information online here.