Man loses teeth in serious assault during group fight outside Dempseys Bar, Hereford Street, Sheffield
A man was assaulted so severely he lost teeth and suffered a fractured jaw in a group fight outside a city centre nightclub.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:09 pm
A group of men broke into a fight at the entrance of Dempseys Bar on Hereford Street between 12.40am and 1am on December 5.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, was punched in the face so hard that he lost teeth and suffered a serious fracture to his jaw.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/189598/21.