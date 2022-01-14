Man loses teeth in serious assault during group fight outside Dempseys Bar, Hereford Street, Sheffield

A man was assaulted so severely he lost teeth and suffered a fractured jaw in a group fight outside a city centre nightclub.

A group of men broke into a fight at the entrance of Dempseys Bar on Hereford Street between 12.40am and 1am on December 5.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was punched in the face so hard that he lost teeth and suffered a serious fracture to his jaw.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/189598/21.

