Man let out of prison wanted in connection with alleged robbery in Rotherham

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Jul 2025, 12:47 BST
A criminal let out of prison is being hunted in connection with an alleged robbery in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Correy Herring, aged 24.

He is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with an alleged robbery in Rotherham, they say.

South Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Correy Herring, aged 24.
South Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Correy Herring, aged 24. | syp

'Recall' means a person can be taken straight back to prison if they have been released on licence or parole and break the rules of their probation, according to Gov.uk.

Herring is slim, 5ft 11ins, with short brown hair and a beard. He is known to frequent Rotherham town centre.

Police have urged people not to approach him but instead call 999.

To provide information about him call 101, quoting investigation number14/74942/25 or do it online here.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

