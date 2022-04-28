Man left with significant facial injuries after group force way into South Yorkshire flat using axe

A man has been left with significant injuries to his face following an aggravated burglary in which a group of at least five entry forced entry to his South Yorkshire flat using an axe.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:32 pm

The incident took place at a flat in Conyers Drive in Aston, Rotherham on Saturday, April 16.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (April 28): “At 10.10pm, a 22-year-old man was inside a flat in Conyers Drive when five or six people are reported to have forced entry using an axe.

"Numerous items – including a phone, Xbox, trainers and clothes - are said to have been taken from the flat whilst one of the offenders assaulted the man using the axe. The man suffered significant injuries to his face and slash marks on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1076 of April 16.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers and remain completely anonymous,