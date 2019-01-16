Man left unconscious after gang carry out violent street robbery in Sheffield city centre

A man was left unconscious after being attacked by a gang of men in a street robbery in Sheffield city centre.

The 38-year-old was walking along Bethel Walk, Sheffield, at around 12.20am on Sunday, December 16, when he was approached by an unknown man.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

He was told that a taxi was waiting for him but when he followed the man he was attacked by a gang and knocked unconscious in a neighbouring alleyway.

His wallet, money and phone was stolen during the assault. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

His bank card has been used since the attack and officers have released CCTV of two men they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 71 of December 16.