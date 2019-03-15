Man killed after being hit by car in Rotherham

A man died after being hit by a car in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to Common Lane, Ravenfield, at around 8.15pm on Thursday, March 14, after a black Dacia Duster was in collision with a pedestrian.

Common Lane, Ravenfield. Picture: Google.

The incident happened near to the junction with Bramley Lane and the pedestrian – a 42-year-old man- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 867 of March 14.