A man has sadly died following a fire at his home on Newfield Avenue, Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the bungalow on Newfield Avenue, Monk Bretton, Barnsley at around 5.30pm

Three fire crews from Cudworth and Barnsley stations were called to the scene but the man had unfortunately already died before crews were able to rescue him.

Upon investigation, they concluded that the fire was ‘accidental’.

