Man jailed over terrifying knife-point robbery at South Yorkshire petrol station
A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to over two years behind bars, after he admitted to carrying out a terrifying knife-point robbery at a South Yorkshire petrol station.
The incident took place in the early hours of May 23, when Michael Marks, entered the Texaco petrol station on Wortley Road, Kimberworth, and grabbed the lone till attendant, threatening him with a large knife.
Marks made demands for cash and fled the scene after being given £110.
Detective Constable Paul McIntyre, investigating, said: “Immediately we began our enquiries to trace the offender and a CCTV appeal was issued, showing images of a man on the forecourt of the petrol station and inside the store.
“Just two days later, Marks handed himself in to Rotherham Police Station and was charged and remanded with robbery and possession of a bladed article that same day.”
Marks, formerly of Kimberworth but currently of no-fixed-address, was jailed for two years and three months during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, July 22.
DC McIntyre added: “Thankfully, the victim wasn’t injured but was understandably left incredibly shaken and scared by what happened.
“I’m pleased Marks handed himself in and pleaded guilty to the offences and would also like to thank members of the public who came forward with information following the appeal.”