Man jailed for throwing bin at police officer during disorder at Rotherham hotel

A man has been jailed after throwing missiles at police officers during disorder at a Rotherham hotel over the summer.

During a riot at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4, Sonny Ackerman was recorded throwing rocks at officers in a police cordon.

An online video later showed Ackerman launch a bin towards officers.

After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station.

The 30-year-old was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.

On August 22 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 3) at the same court he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Over 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the disorder at Manvers. In total over 165 years of jail sentences have been handed to those involved.

Violence flared outside the hotel as anti-immigration protests were held across the country.

About 700 people gathered outside the Rotherham hotel, before clashes with police broke out.

A number of police officers were injured during the incident.