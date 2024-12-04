Man jailed for throwing bin at police officer during disorder at Rotherham hotel

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 4th Dec 2024, 09:53 BST
A man has been jailed after throwing missiles at police officers during disorder at a Rotherham hotel over the summer.

During a riot at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4, Sonny Ackerman was recorded throwing rocks at officers in a police cordon.

Most Popular

An online video later showed Ackerman launch a bin towards officers.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sonny Ackerman was recorded throwing rocks at officers in a police cordon during disorder outside a Rotherham hotelplaceholder image
Sonny Ackerman was recorded throwing rocks at officers in a police cordon during disorder outside a Rotherham hotel | SYP

After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station.

The 30-year-old was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.

On August 22 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 3) at the same court he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the disorder at Manvers. In total over 165 years of jail sentences have been handed to those involved.

Violence flared outside the hotel as anti-immigration protests were held across the country.

About 700 people gathered outside the Rotherham hotel, before clashes with police broke out.

A number of police officers were injured during the incident.

Related topics:Rotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice