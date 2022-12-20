Man jailed for threatening woman with two knives as South Yorkshire Police praise neighbours who intervened

A South Yorkshire man who threatened to kill a woman while brandishing two knives, only stopping when neighbours intervened, has been put behind bars.

Providing the details of the case, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said 30-year-old Mark Byram, of West Road in Moorends, Doncaster, was at a property in Thorne when he began arguing with a woman on March 30.

“The woman left the property and went to a neighbour’s house to flee Byram, however he followed her outside. Byram was then captured on a doorbell camera preventing the victim from entering the neighbour’s house, and produced two knives from his coat, in addition to making threats.

“Brave neighbours intervened and managed to convince Byram to drop the knives,” the spokesperson added.

Police were contacted and Byram fled, but eventually handed himself into officers on April 13.

During interview Byram denied the offences, but he was subsequently charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon and remanded into custody.

In October Byram appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he pleaded guilty, and on Tuesday (13 December) he was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was also handed a 15-year restraining order not to contact the victim or the neighbours who assisted.

Speaking after Bryam’s sentencing, PC Gordon Doudie, who led the investigation, said: “Byram’s actions led to his victim being in fear that she was going to end up seriously injured. Had her neighbours not intervened, the outcome could have been different.

“His sentence comes as a welcome result and I’d like to thank the victim for coming forward.”