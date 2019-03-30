Man jailed for ‘terrifying’ knife point robbery in Sheffield

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for four years after robbing a shop in Sheffield at knife point.

Joshua Baxter and two other masked men went into the McColl’s shop, on Lowedges Road, and threatened staff with knives before stealing cash and cigarettes, on December 2, 2018.

Joshua Baxter, 23, was jailed for four years after committing robbery in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police cops tracked down Baxter after his DNA was found at the store.

Baxter, of no fixed abode, was brought before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday March 8 where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, theft and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable John Briers said: “Baxter is now behind bars for a series of crimes and I hope the local community is reassured by the action taken by police.

“Robbery can be terrifying for victims to experience and his threatening behaviour with a knife was clearly intended to intimidate and cause distress.

“We will investigate these matters thoroughly to identify those involved and bring them before the courts.”