Dion Wragg: Another man jailed for role in violent Rotherham hotel riot after pleading guilty
Dion Wragg, aged 26, of Highstone Avenue in Barnsley, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, June 2.
He had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.
The incident occurred on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham.
CCTV footage captured Wragg hurling debris at police officers who were stationed to protect the hotel and its occupants during what authorities described as ‘disgraceful scenes of deplorable violence.’
Following a public appeal, Wragg was identified from a released image and arrested in November 2024.
In addition to his prison term, he was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order lasting nine years and six months.
The case is part of a wider investigation into the large-scale unrest, which has so far resulted in 110 individuals being charged.
Of those, 91 have already been sentenced, receiving a combined total of 223 years in prison.
