Dion Wragg: Another man jailed for role in violent Rotherham hotel riot after pleading guilty

By Ciara Healy
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been jailed for his involvement in the violent riots that erupted at a hotel in Rotherham last summer.

Dion Wragg, aged 26, of Highstone Avenue in Barnsley, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, June 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

SYP

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham.

CCTV footage captured Wragg hurling debris at police officers who were stationed to protect the hotel and its occupants during what authorities described as ‘disgraceful scenes of deplorable violence.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Following a public appeal, Wragg was identified from a released image and arrested in November 2024.

In addition to his prison term, he was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order lasting nine years and six months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The case is part of a wider investigation into the large-scale unrest, which has so far resulted in 110 individuals being charged.

Of those, 91 have already been sentenced, receiving a combined total of 223 years in prison.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BarnsleyRotherhamHoliday Inn ExpressCCTVManversHotel
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice