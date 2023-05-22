A woman was found covered in blood outside her home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, after years of abuse, a court heard.

After being taken to hospital, she told police she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her partner, who had broken her jaw, strangled her and threatened to throw acid in her face so no-one else would want her.

Now her 31-year old ex-partner, Connar Shaw, is starting a two-and-half year prison sentence after being jailed by a judge at Derby Crown Court, after the court heard Shaw, of Firvale, Rotherham, had physically and mentally abused his partner throughout their 12-year relationship.

Police said they were called on August 8, 2021, after an argument between Shaw and his partner in a car outside their home in Killamarsh. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Shaw’s partner covered in blood and with serious facial injuries.

Connar Shaw is starting a two-and-half year prison sentence after being jailed by a judge at Derby Crown Court, after the court heard Shaw, of Firvale, Rotherham, had physically and mentally abused his partner throughout their 12-year relationship.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement today: “The couple’s young daughter later told police Shaw was punching her mum so much that the car was shaking.

“On a separate occasion, on July 19, 2022, after the couple had separated, the woman was enjoying a day out with friends near Buxton. But Shaw found out where she was and after arriving at the scene, he began shouting abuse at her, before punching her in the face several times. He then punched her to the floor and continued punching her while she was on the ground, before spitting on her and shouting further abuse at her.

“Shaw had been spending the day with his children and his daughter later told officers she had heard her dad say that he was going to beat up her mum and put her in A&E.”

In a victim personal statement, the survivor said: “I am scared that when he is released, there will be repercussions and that he will want to get his revenge on me for being in prison.

“I want Connar to leave me alone and let me get on with my life without putting me in fear of future violence.

“Connar is a psycho and he frightens me – I’m afraid that one day he will end up killing me.”

Shaw admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and was jailed for two and a half years on Thursday, May 11.

Detective Constable Kate Morrell, who led the investigation, said: “The survivor lived in fear of Shaw for years and still struggles with the mental and physical trauma of what he inflicted on her. No-one should have to live like that and so I’m pleased Shaw is now behind bars for his crimes.

“I hope this sentence can help her start to move forward and look to the future.”