Steven Mayor: Man jailed after car thieves' toolkit found in his car

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:26 BST
A man has been jailed after a car thieves' toolkit was found in his car in Sheffield.

Sheffield man Steven Mayor went from arrest to court and then to prison in the space of eight days after being caught by South Yorkshire Police going equipped to go commit crime.

A man has been jailed after a car thieves' toolkit was found in his car in Sheffield

On Monday, September 1, a roads policing officer spotted a Seat Leon in Sheffield which they believed to be involved in criminal activity.

Mayor, who was driving the car, reacted to the officer’s presence and began driving off in an attempt to get away, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Suspecting that Mayor would fail to stop, the officer kept his distance and waited for him to park up - leaving him thinking he had outwitted the officer.

Police said in a statement: “It wasn’t long before Mayor was quickly arrested and while under arrest, a search of his vehicle led officers to find three balaclavas, electronic scanning devices believed to be used for stealing cars, a sigma detector, spare car keys, a wrench, a screwdriver and gloves.”

Mayor, 32, of Askew Court appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (10 September) and was sentenced to 19 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a fee of £554.

