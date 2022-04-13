Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 12 how defendant Scott Roberts, aged 43, of Town Street, Rotherham, had been provoked by the victim before the defendant punched him to the ground where he banged his head and suffered a subdural haematoma with a blood clot putting pressure on the brain.

Adam Keenaghan, prosecuting, said: “The event occurred on July 18, 2020, when South Yorkshire Police received a call from a member of the public saying an ambulance was required because Paul Kelly was lying in the middle of the road unconscious with blood coming from his face and that relates to a single punch by this defendant.”

Roberts, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he punched a man to the ground.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “He lost it having been provoked very, very badly by the complainant but unfortunately it has had rather serious consequences.”

The judge acknowledged Roberts had initially walked away but he then chose to turn around and hit the complainant.

Judge Richardson told Roberts: “Unfortunately, you turned around and went back and as a retaliatory act you punched him and he fell back, hit his head and suffered a subdural haematoma.”

He added: “You were provoked but you acted foolishly and a man was quite seriously injured. It’s pleasing that he has at least recovered from all this.”