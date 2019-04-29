Man is fined after he pushed his ex-partner out of their home

A man has been ordered to pay £350 after he pushed his former partner out of their home and damaged her coat during a row.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 25 how Duncan Brown, 35, of Baker Street, Creswell, attacked his ex when she had returned to her home following an argument from the previous evening.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police had attended on April 9 as a result of an argument between Brown and her. Brown had agreed to stay at the property and she was to stay at a friend’s.

“On April 10 she was expected to return and for Brown to have left.”

However, Mrs Allsop added that Brown was at the property and he let her in and the two argued about him still being there and he threw her trainers out of the house.

The defendant pushed his ex and she pushed him back before he pushed her again and managed to get her out of the house, according to Mrs Allsop.

Brown’s partner stated that the defendant had refused to leave and he had pushed her out of the house and had ripped her coat.

She added that Brown’s excessive drinking and arguing scares her and she wants him to get help.

Brown pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating at Baker Street, Creswell, after the incident on April 10.

Defence solicitor Jessica Rogers said Brown had still been at the property because he had overslept and he had asked for another hour to get his things together.

Ms Rogers added that Brown had thrown his ex’s trainers out and he had asked her to leave and accepted pushing her and damaging her coat.

Brown has been suffering with depression and had started drinking, according to Ms Rogers, but he is back on anti-depressants and is considering an anger management course.

Ms Rogers said Brown has since been staying with his mother in Alfreton and he hopes to start working as a chef in Barlborough and to resume his relationship.

Magistrates fined Brown £160 and ordered him to pay £75 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.