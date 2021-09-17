Man injured in Sheffield city centre attack, according to witness
A man has been injured in an attack in Sheffield city centre this evening, according to a witness.
A person walking past the scene said he saw somebody being given CPR on High Street at about 4.30pm today.
He said: “I was in Mcdonalds and a friend said something had happened outside, so I came out and the man was just lying there. There were two police officers and one was doing CPR on his chest.
"There was blood all over the floor. They said it happened outside Sports Direct but he managed to make it over the road then collapsed.
"More police cars came and a first responder. They taped off the area and wheeled him into an ambulance, while still performing CPR on him."
Police are at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.
No details have been released yet by emergency services.
More to follow.