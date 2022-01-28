South Yorkshire Police have today confirmed a man was taken to hospital, and two men have been arrested over the incident which happened in Rotherham, just before 2pm.

Officers have issued a statement over the incident, which they are currently investigating. They have also asked for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Two people have been arrested and a man injured after shots were fired in East Dene, Rotherham. File picture shows a South Yorkshire Police firearms officer

They said officers had attended reports of a firearms discharge yesterday, January 27, at 1.45pm on Alpha Road in Rotherham.

It added: "A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, believed to be non-life threatening, and has now been discharged. Two men, aged 40 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and remain in police custody.”