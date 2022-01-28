Man injured as gun fired on Alpha Road, East Dene, Rotherham, say police

A man was taken to hospital after reports of gunshots on a South Yorkshire street yesterday afternoon, say police.

By David Kessen
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:47 pm

South Yorkshire Police have today confirmed a man was taken to hospital, and two men have been arrested over the incident which happened in Rotherham, just before 2pm.

Officers have issued a statement over the incident, which they are currently investigating. They have also asked for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Two people have been arrested and a man injured after shots were fired in East Dene, Rotherham. File picture shows a South Yorkshire Police firearms officer

They said officers had attended reports of a firearms discharge yesterday, January 27, at 1.45pm on Alpha Road in Rotherham.

It added: "A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, believed to be non-life threatening, and has now been discharged. Two men, aged 40 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and remain in police custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 486 of 27 January 2022.

